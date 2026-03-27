Thief Steals Car Inside Church Premises In Port Harcourt

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A yet-to-be-identified suspect has stolen a black Toyota Corolla (2003/2004 model) within the premises of a popular church around Garrison Junction in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, March 26, 2026, has raised fresh concerns over security within public and religious spaces in the city.

Speaking in a telephone interview, the owner of the vehicle, Mr. Tochukwu, who is a member of the church, said the car was taken at about 5:30 p.m. while activities were ongoing at the premises.

According to him, the matter has been reported to the Olu-Obasanjo Police Division in D-Line, Port Harcourt, and investigations are underway.

Mr. Tochukwu appealed to members of the public to assist with useful information that could lead to the recovery of the vehicle and arrest of the perpetrators.

He urged anyone with relevant information to report to the nearest police station or contact the police through the control number: 08032003514.

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As of the time of filing this report, the Rivers State Police Command has yet to issue an official statement on the incident.