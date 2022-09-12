Think Beyond 2023 Before Voting, Eastern Union Tells Nigerians

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Eastern Union, a pressure group championing political emancipation of the old Eastern Region, Monday, advised Nigerians to ‘think beyond 2023 before making choices of who becomes Nigeria’s next president and other political office-holders’.

EU’s national president, Hon Charles Anike, stated this in an interview with THE WHISTLER.

According to him, “We must ask ourselves: after 2023 elections, what next for the country and what next for our personal future? Can we beat our chest and really justify the choices we made after the elections are over?

“Have we consciously helped to further endanger the destinies of the present and future generations by electing leaders based on religious and tribal sentiments? Therefore, we must think of Nigeria beyond 2023.”

He said the warning became necessary because of the antecedents of the Nigerian political class, who relied on deception to win elections by giving gift items to vulnerable electorate.

Quoting him, “The truth is that most of the gift items from our politicians, especially during campaign seasons, are usually taken to their occult kingdoms, where they usually cast spells on the items before distribution to the masses.

“This time we must be careful and be wise on how we collect salt, cups of rice, rappers, etc, from politicians. Nigerians, especially those who really love the peace, unity and progress of the country, must think twice and beyond 2023.

“Otherwise we will unconsciously exchange our birthrights with the satanic gifts from the politicians.

“The present precarious socio-political and economic mess we found ourselves is caused by the same crop of politicians. There are no clear-cut distinctions between those politicians in various parties requesting our votes.”