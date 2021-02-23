Thirty Years After Debut, ‘Coming 2 America’ Sequel Hits Nigerian Cinemas

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The long anticipated premiere of the sequel ‘Coming 2 America’ is officially hitting the Nigerian cinemas on March 5, 2021.

‘Coming to America’ was released in the late ‘80s, but remain one of the favourites movies so far produced from Hollywood.

The comedy movie was directed by Craig Brewer and it would chronicle Prince Akeem’s journey in search of his heir.

The comedy was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia back in 2019. It stars Eddie Murphy (who reprises his role as Prince Akeem), Arsenio Hall, Wesley Snipes, James Earl Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Sharo Headley and Teyana Taylor.

Murphy while speaking on the movie said, “The legacy of Coming to America is that it is unique, it’s rare. Black people, we don’t get a lot of movies like this one. Coming to America is a romantic fantasy comedy.”