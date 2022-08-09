‘This Can Only Happen In Third World Countries’ – Trump Reacts To FBI Raid On Florida Home

134 SHARES Share Tweet

Former president of the United States, Donald Trump, has reacted to the unannounced search of his home in Florida by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, adding that the raid could only happen in third world countries.

Foreign media report on Tuesday that the FBI, which raided his house, was still investigating Trump and his associates regarding his alleged role to overturn the 2020 presidential election and the instigation of an insurrection at the US Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, as well as his alleged refusal to release classified documents during the time.

Reacting in a statement on Tuesday, Trump described the development as political persecution by the Democrats.

The event has caused outrage on social media with supporters of the Republicans and the ruling Democrats throwing blames at each other.

Trump’s statement partly reads:

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate. It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections.

“Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries. Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before. They even broke into my safe. What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States.”

“I stood up to America’s bureaucratic corruption, I restored power to the people, and truly delivered for our Country, like we have never seen before. The establishment hated it. Now, as they watch my endorsed candidates win big victories, and see my dominance in all polls, they are trying to stop me, and the Republican Party, once more. The lawlessness, political persecution, and Witch Hunt must be exposed and stopped.

“I will continue to fight for the Great American People!”