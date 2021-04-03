‘This Is Not Time To Attack Buhari’ – Group Tells UK Protesters

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The protest against President Muhammadu Buhari in London, the United Kingdom has been described as ill-timed and needless, especially now that the nation is going through security challenges.

Conference of Civil Society of Nigeria (CCSN) said the attack on the President is an assault on Nigeria’s integrity.

Recall that the spokesman of the President, Femi Adesina had said that Buhari will last Tuesday travel to London for a routine medical checkup and return second week of April.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on “Building National Unity, Peace and Security in Nigeria,” the Chairperson of the Conference, Comrade Adams Otakwu, described the attack as “unpatriotic and a direct assault on the integrity of the entire country.”

He said that “the country is already going through a lot, especially with the menacing insecurity and COVID 19 pandemic, as such, the protest is ill-timed and needless.

“Our greatest need at the moment is close cooperation between citizens and government to surmount all challenges confronting the country.”

Otakwu called for collective action and commitment on the part of all citizens to fight the menaces of insecurity and underdevelopment

He expressed hope that Nigeria will rise to take her proper position of pride in the comity of nations and reassured the international community that Nigeria remains the best global investment destination.