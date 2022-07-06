‘This Is Tragedy, We Are In Shock’ – OPEC Reacts To Barkindo’s Death

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has described the death of its Secretary-General, Muhammad Barkindo, as shocking.

The Nigerian served the cartel consisting of 13 of the world’s major oil-exporting nations for over 40 years and served a two-term tenure as the Secretary-General.

Barkindo’s term as Secretary-General was to end officially on 31 July 2022.

Hours before his death, the former OPEC boss delivered a keynote address at the Nigerian Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition in Abuja, which runs from 4-7 July 2022.

Barkindo had told the key players in the Nigerian oil sector that the country and other oil and gas producers need a cumulative investment of $11.8trn between now and 2045 to meet the growth in energy demand.

But the oil cartel said the news is a huge tragedy to the OPEC family.

OPEC tweeted, “OPEC Secretary-General, HE Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, passed away yesterday in his home country Nigeria. He was the much-loved leader of the OPEC Secretariat and his passing is a profound loss to the entire OPEC Family, the oil industry and the international community.

“OPEC extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, loved ones and his home country, Nigeria.

“This tragedy is a shock to the OPEC Family. We express our sorrow and deep gratitude for the over 40 years of selfless service that Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo gave to OPEC. His dedication and leadership will inspire OPEC for many years to come.”

The Nigerian president, Muhammdu Buhari, had praised his achievement while at the helm of affairs of the OPEC.

Welcome back home!” adding, “We are proud of your distinguished achievements at OPEC. You were able to successfully navigate the Organization through turbulent challenges,” Buhari had praised the two-term Secretary-General.