‘This Is Unacceptable’ — Buhari Orders Military To Fish Out Those Behind Beheading Of Soldiers

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, directed the military to do everything possible to apprehend the perpetrators of the killing and beheading of a male and female soldier in Imo State.

The victims, Master Warrant Officer Audu Linus and his fiancée, Private Gloria Mathew, were reportedly killed on Saturday.

A video circulated on social media showed that the soldiers were beheaded by gunmen alleged to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network.

Reacting, President Buhari described the act as “barbaric” and assured the families of the deceased that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

Speaking through his senior media assistant, Garba Shehu, Buhari said the act is alien to all cultures and civilizations.

Shehu said the president directed the military and other security agencies to “do their utmost in apprehending the perpetrators of the barbaric acts and bring them to justice.”

Buhari also called on all community, regional and national leaders to “speak with one voice, to show that the entire country is one against this cruel and barbaric act of violence. This is unacceptable.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of this sad and tragic incident”.

Earlier, the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, had said that the Army was investigating the incident.

“I have received information about the cold-blooded murder of two of our personnel who were travelling home for their traditional wedding formalities.

“This is a dastardly act unleashed on our personnel by some criminals. The Nigerian Army has commenced investigations to unmask and bring to book the criminals behind the murder,” said Onyema.