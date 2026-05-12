This Is Your Last Policy Meeting, Education Minister Tells JAMB Registrar

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The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Said Ahmad, has stated that the 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions into Tertiary Institutions will be the last hosted by the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Is-haq Olanrewaju Oloyede.

Speaking at the meeting in Abuja on Monday, Ahmad said Oloyede had led JAMB for ten years and fundamentally changed the institution.

“This is the last policy meeting you will be holding. He has been here for ten years. He has done a lot of good things. Ten years is a long time but he is not tired. Notwithstanding… we thank you very much. Definitely, you are not tired. We will just give you a resting period to relax a bit and then we will just call you back,” she said.

Oloyede assumed office as JAMB Registrar on 9th August, 2016.

Within three years he overhauled the Board’s operations and finances.

From remitting less than N50 million to the Federal Government between 1978 and 2016, JAMB paid N7.8bn in 2017 alone.

Between 2016 and 2026, the Board remitted N20.7bn in operating surplus while funding physical and human development projects from its internally generated revenue.

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The improved finances allowed the Federal Government to reduce tertiary institution application fees by 30 percent.

Before JAMB, Oloyede served as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin from October 2007 to October 2012.

He also chaired the Association of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities and the Committee of Vice-Chancellors from 2011 to 2012.

A professor of Islamic Studies since 1995, Oloyede has published close to 100 papers in reputable journals and participated in academic conferences worldwide.

His service has been recognised with the Officer of the Federal Republic in 2014 and the Commander of the Order of the Niger in 2022.

He also received the National Productivity Order of Merit Award in 2019 and the Nigeria Excellence Award in Public Service in the Education Category in 2022.

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Oloyede is 71 years old, is married with four adult children grandchildren.