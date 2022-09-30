Those Behind ‘Malicious Falsehood ‘ On Tinubu Will Face God’s Judgement- APC Condemns Fake Picture Of Jagaban

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council, has said its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is healthy and in London, the United Kingdom and not ill as being peddled around.

This is as the APCPCC in a separate statement said Tinubu’s absence has become a nightmare for the opposition.

In a statement shared on his Facebook page on Friday evening, APCPCC Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, said Tinubu left the country for a “short break” in preparation for the rigorous electioneering.

This is coming against increasing speculation that the former Lagos State Governor is ill and is at a hospital receiving treatment following his absence from the Peace Accord that presidential candidates and the national chairmen of political parties signed on Thursday.

Tinubu was represented by his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

He missed a dialogue hosted by the Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry some weeks ago fueling similar speculation.

But refuting what he called fake news, Onanuga said, “Here is a fake photo of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu forwarded to me just now, another handiwork of purveyors of deep fake.

“Whoever is behind this malicious falsehood will face the judgment of God at the right time. The man in the photo does not look like Asiwaju, except for his baldness. The man is fatter. Tinubu is slimmer.

“Look at the frame of his glasses. It is certainly not Tinubu’s trademark frame. Let me assure Nigerians who genuinely want to know Tinubu’s whereabouts. He is in London, in his house,” he emphasized.

Clarifying further, he said, “Tinubu left Nigeria on Saturday night for a short break and in readiness for what will certainly be a gruelling campaign.

“I saw him, and spoke with him two hours before he left. He was hale and hearty. He was not ill. He didn’t go to treat any ailment.

“We spoke today at about 2pm. And he told me how his one-week retreat has not made any difference. He was still working in Nigeria.

“Today, he still burnt his candle till 4.30 a.m.. Nigerians should stop spreading rumours about Tinubu, who by the grace of God and fellow Nigerians, will be elected our leader next February.

“We should learn from the divine fate of the man who wished Tinubu dead,” Onanuga advised.

Similarly, in a separate statement about the condition of the APC presidential candidate, one of the APCPCC spokesmen, Festus Keyamo, said Tinubu’s absence has become a nightmare for the opposition political parties.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, the minister of State for Labour said,“Whether he’s around or not, they’re scared.

@officialABAT has become their nightmare. The inquiries are out of FEAR as to what he is up to.

“The biggest political strategy is to keep your opponent guessing! Even by mere absence, @officialABAT remains the issue in this campaign! ,” Keyamo added.