Those Opposing Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition Enemies Of Nigeria , Says Support Group

A support group of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Bola Tinubu, has declared that those opposing his presidential ambition are enemies of Nigeria.

The Disciples of Jagaban, DOJ, made this declaration on Friday in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Mr Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje.

The DOJ urged the masses to reject what it called the shenanigans of the acclaimed ‘owners of Nigeria’ and prevent them from repeating the act of 1979 and 1999 when the wishes of the masses were truncated by the nation’s oligarchy.

It declared that, “Tinubu’s detractors are our collective enemies,” noting that, “Detractors of Tinubu are not just Jagaban’s opponents, they are the collective enemies of the people, and If Nigerians fail to stop them now, we may not be able to stop them for a very long time.”

The group urged Nigerians to reject the elite who are ganging up against Tinubu’s ambition to become the next Nigerian president.

“Tinubu’s offence: One major reasons they don’t want Tinubu is because: they want to keep holding the nation by the jugular as the ‘owners of Nigeria’ against the interest of the masses,” they alleged.

Asking if Vice President, Mr Yemi Osinbajo will pick up the gauntlet? the group further noted that, “We all know how these people appropriated the resources of Lagos State before the emergence of Tinubu on the scene in 1999.”

This is against the backdrop of questions being asked if Osinabjo will oppose his political associate, who appointed him Commissioner for Justice in Lagos state.

Tinubu’s declaration has criticism also from those accusing him of undermining Osinbajo, as they say the Vice President should have been given the first right of refusal to fly the party’s ticket.

But the DoJ said those opposing Tinubu’s ambition “had ganged up to appropriate the larger chunk of Lagos resources through their military cronies” before Tinubu’s intervention in 1999.

“They simply assumed they were done with Lagos, until the restructuring reengineered by Asiwaju Tinubu changed the course of event, leading to total liberation of Lagos and the well-being of Lagosians, particularly traders from across the country.”

The group alleged that Nigeria bourgeoisie and the beneficiaries of previous governments will surely not support Tinubu, because they know how he tamed their evil agenda to liberate Lagos State from their clutches, just as they know his capacity to repeat the same feat at the national level.

“While Tinubu was making heroes and giants; while he was making president, vice president, governors, senators and great men, these detractors are turning the children of the lowly to personal tools, political thugs, assassins.

“They all know Tinubu has the skills and the capacity to turn the fortunes of the country around with the support of God, hence they have deployed varying arsenals to distract or destroy him politically ahead of 2023 poll.

“Now that our principal has declared his intention to run for presidency, DOJ is appealing to its members and the entire Nigerian masses to understand why they must work and sacrifice tirelessly.

“We in the DOJ believe everything is not about money because we do have what money cannot buy – selflessness, dedication, sacrifice and unalloyed loyalty – the qualities those opposing our mission do not possess.”