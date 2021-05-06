‘Those Supporting This Government Are Evil’- Davido Reacts On Mbaka’s Disappearance

Music Star David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has reacted on Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka’s disappearance, stating that the country is heading for the wrong direction.

Davido who took to his official Twitter handle on Thursday expressed sadness on the way that those who criticised the government are being threatened.

”God how did it get to this man? Anybody supporting this government suppose go hell fire. It’s not even ridiculous no more it’s disgusting and evil,” he tweeted.

The tweet from Davido stirred up different reaction on Twitter from Nigerians.

@Bmatty321 who fired at @davido said; “See the way the media brought out the hate you have for this administration, but all these your rant is only on social media, later we will see you romancing some of the ministers working with this government.”

@JidennaOfficial replying to @Bmatty321 and @davido in a blend of Pidgin and English said; “So anybody wey talk true na hatred towards Buhari.”

@LucciGucci18 while responding tweeted, ” You forget when he dey help Buhari campaign for 2015 abi? Feeding us with his prophetic lies about Buhari being the Messiah to get us out of this shit we are in.”