Those We Employ To Oversee Church Resources Defraud Us – Anglican Bishop Cries To EFCC

The Bishop of Anglican Communion Diocese of Makurdi, Rt. Rev. Dr. N. N. Inyom on Tuesday, cried to the Economic and Financial Crimes how workers they employ to work in the Church end up defrauding the Church.

The Bishop laid this complaint when he led a delegation to visit the Makurdi Zonal Command of the Commission.

He said, “One of my greatest frustrations in ministry, as a minister of God, is that those whom we employ to assist us in overseeing resources end up defrauding the Church and carting away huge sums of money meant for development of the Church.”

According to him, the church itself is grappling with the menace of corruption within its fold, and it’s this light that he expressed the Anglican Communion’s willingness to collaborate with the Commission in fighting corruption in the church.

Inyom said, “That Anglicans hold utmost respect for the pivotal role the Commission has been playing in safeguarding the financial integrity of our nation, which is not in doubt, your dedication to upholding the rule of law and combating economic and financial offences is truly commendable and has a positive impact on our society.

“We are here to interact with you, seeking ways of collaboration in terms of trying to understand the working of the Commission better and how it can relate with the Church especially in terms of handling issues of sharp practices that result in malpractices and misappropriation.”

He further urged the Commission to intensify public enlightenment on the menace of economic and financial crimes to discourage would-be offenders.