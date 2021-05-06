Those Who Issued Statement That Mbaka Was Missing Are Working For Okorocha—Ohanaeze Youths

The alarm that Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka disappeared since Tuesday was raised by a group ‘impersonating the real Ohanaeze Youth Council’, says the national president of OYC, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka.

Igboayaka told newsmen in Enugu that, “The false information is coming from Rochas Okorocha’s faction of Ohanaeze led by Chidi Ibe who is using one Mr Okwu Nnabuike as his youth president of Ohanaeze.

“It’s regrettable that Mr Nnabuike allowed himself to be used by politicians. It is because of Fr Mbaka’s criticism of the Buhari administration that led Rochas’ faction of Ohanaeze to spread false news on Fr Mbaka’s missing.

“Probably they may be planning to kidnap Fr Mbaka and then turn around to point accusing fingers at Buhari’s government.”

Igboayaka warned the group against bearing the name Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide’.

According to him, “Okwu Nnabuike and his group are impostors hiding behind a non-existent group called Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide to mislead the general public.

“Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) wishes to alert the general public to be wary of the antics and shenanigans of Mr Chidi Ibe and Mr Okwu Nnabuike and other political enemies of Ndigbo.”