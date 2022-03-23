Those Wishing Me Dead Will Die In Seven Days — Kanayo O Kanayo

Veteran Nollywood actor, Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, popularly known as Kanayo O. Kanayo, has reacted angrily to rumours of his death in circulation on social media.

Kanayo expressed irritation at the circulation of his pictures with “RIP” inscribed on them, saying those behind the rumours are insensitive to the feelings of him family.

“You think because you have access to social media, you can publish anything. Adieu to you,” Kanayo captioned a video he shared on his Instagram page.

In the video, the actor said those who started the rumours will “not live past the next 7 days.”

Kanayo said, “I don’t know what people gain by carrying rumours, printing their obituaries. I don’t know what will make somebody wake up in the morning and start tagging somebody dead,” he said.

“Do most people think Nollywood people, entertainers do not have family members. What kind of life do you think we live? Somebody wakes up, compiles 3, 4, 5 pictures, and puts RIP. You will not live past the next 7 days. You’ve got the wrong guy.”

The Imo-born actor appreciated the people that reached out to him over rumours, while noting that only God can take his life.

“My life has never been in anybody’s hand. I want to thank my friends who have called me since morning, I don’t even have a fever. Whoever has compiled these photos, you will exit this world in 7 days.”

