Three Arrested In Enugu For Vandalising Electricity Transformers

Three persons – Chidera Eze, 25; Ifesi Agbo, 23, and Arinze Akoma, 20 – have been arrested for allegedly vandalising an electricity transformer in Enugu, our correspondent gathered on Sunday

The incident occurred on 30/04/2023 at about 4am at Church Road, Housing Estate, Abakpa-Nike, Enugu. THE WHISTLER gathered that the transformer belongs to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC).

They were arrested by operatives of the neighbourhood watch of the suburb with the support of police operatives serving at Abakpa Division, a source said.

The state police command’s public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, told our correspondent that, “The suspects, who specialized in vandalizing transformers and other public assets, confessed to the crime, while the tricycle they used for the operation, rubber hand gloves, spanners, adjustable wrenches and other working tools were recovered from them.”

Ndukwe said the case was undergoing further investigations at the State CID, Enugu, and would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.