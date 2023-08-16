Three Convicted For Impersonating ‘White Man’, $25,000 Romance Scam

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Three men identified as Chukwu Ebuka John-Victor Uzochukwu, Stanley Kosisochukwu and Okosun Destiny have been convicted for luring a victim, one Sharon Bulick, into believing they were in relationship with her, only to end up defrauding her.

The trio reportedly created a WhatsApp profile with the name Alan, carrying a white man’s picture and pretended to be in a romantic relationship with her and defrauded her ofthe sum of $25,000.

They committed an offence contrary to Section 321 of the Penal Code Law (Laws of the Federation, Abuja) 1990 and punishable under Section 324 of the same Law, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, which arraigned the men said.

They were arraigned before Justice O.I Adelaja of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Kubwa on separate one count charge bordering on impersonation and internet fraud

One of the charges read, “that you, Chukwu Ebuka John-Victor Uzochukwu sometime in 2023 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory committed an offence to wit: cheat by personation when you created a WhatsApp Account with the name Alan, carrying a white man’s picture and in that assumed character obtained the sum of $25,000 (United States Dollars) from Sharon Bolick when you pretended to be in a romantic relationship with her and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 321 of the Penal Code Law (Laws of the Federation, Abuja) 1990 and punishable under Section 324 of the same Law.”

Kosisochukwu and Okosun were charged for offences bordering on internet fraud and they pleaded guilty to their charges.

Following their plea, Justice Adelaja convicted and sentenced them to 48 hours and 12 hours community service respectively.

However, Uzochukwu, who had earlier restituted N1,000,000 (One Million Naira) to the Federal Government, was sentenced to six months in prison with an option of N2,000,000 (Two Million Naira) fine.

His Toyota Corolla 2010 model and iPhone 11 were ordered forfeited to the Federal Government.