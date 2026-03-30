Three Damagum-Era PDP NWC Members Retain Positions At Convention

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Three members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the expired leadership of Umar Damagum, have retained their positions in the party’s newly constituted NWC.

Those returned are Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary, Umar Bature as National Organising Secretary, and Kamaldeen Ajibade as National Legal Adviser.

The trio emerged on Sunday in Abuja through a consensus arrangement at the national convention convened by a PDP faction aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Other officials elected by consensus include Abdulrahman Mohammed as National Chairman, Aaron Chukwuemeka as Deputy National Chairman (South), and Yusuf Akirikwen as Deputy National Chairman (North). About 15 other members and deputies were also selected.

The outcome of the convention is expected to further deepen the leadership crisis within the PDP, particularly between the Wike-aligned faction and the camp loyal to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

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The Makinde faction, which recognises Kabiru Turaki as National Chairman, had earlier rejected the convention and approached the Supreme Court to restrain the rival group from holding it.

However, the court had yet to hear the matter as of the time the convention was concluded on Sunday.

The Makinde camp had previously conducted its own national convention in Ibadan in November 2025, despite two court orders restraining the exercise.

The courts later voided that convention, a development the Wike-aligned faction relied on to assert control of the party’s leadership.