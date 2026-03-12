Three Die, Five Rescued, As Bus Plunges Into River In Oyo

No fewer than five persons were rescued alive, while three bodies were recovered by the Oyo State Fire Services Agency after a passenger bus plunged into the Ariyo River along Amuloko Road in Ibadan.

The Chairman of the agency, Mr Maroof Akinwande, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday in Ibadan.

Akinwande said the agency received a distress call about the incident on Wednesday through a telephone call from one Mrs Fadeke Yusuf and immediately deployed personnel to the scene.

“Upon arrival, we met a Suzuki bus with registration number LEW 484 XA (Osun) carrying eight passengers, which lost control and crashed into the river.

“Five persons were rescued alive and conveyed to Ona-Ara Private Hospital in the Jegede area, while three bodies were recovered and handed over to a team of policemen from the Ogbere Divisional Headquarters led by ASP Aishat Ibrahim,” he said.

He attributed the cause of the accident to reckless driving and advised motorists to always drive carefully and observe road safety rules to avoid unnecessary accidents.

Akinwande also appreciated the support of the Oyo State Road Transport Management Agency, Ona Ara Division, and the Chairman of Ona Ara Local Government, Glorious Temitope, during the rescue operation.