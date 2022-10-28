Three Die In Anambra Road Mishap

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Three persons have been confirmed dead in a road mishap that occurred in Anambra State on Friday.

It involved a blue Scania truck with registration number LSD697YD and an unidentified driver of a blue/white Mistibuchi L300 bus with registration number LEH596XA. The accident occurred at Onitsha head bridge by Asaba-Onitsha expressway at about 10:00hrs.

According to the state command, public education officer of the Federal Road Safety Commission,

RC Margaret B Onabe, the probable cause of the accident s brake failure.

An eyewitness said the tuck developed fault and broke down on the bridge.

The source said, “The brake failed and the driver lost control and rammed into three pedestrians walking down the bridge.

“On getting to the Ojukwu Statue, it finally collided with a bus going to Asaba. The driver took to his heels thereafter.”

The state command of the FRSC confirmed that “Ten persons, comprising six male adults and four female adults, were involved in the crash. Three persons, compromising two males and one female, all pedestrians, were killed while the rest were injured.”

It was gathered that an FRSC rescue team from RS5.31, Onitsha, took the victims to Toronto Hospital where two male and one female adults were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty, and the corpses were deposited at the hospital morgue.

The injured victims are currently receiving treatment, it was gathered.