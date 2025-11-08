Three Lagos University Students Die In Car Crash

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Three students of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Ikorodu, have died in a tragic multiple-vehicle accident that occurred on Saturday at Powerline Junction, before Aleje, inward Ikorodu Roundabout.

The crash, which threw the Ikorodu community into mourning, involved a tipper truck heavily loaded with sand (unregistered), a Toyota Corolla (SMK 42 AJ), an MPV bus, and four tricycles.

Two male students and one female reportedly died on the spot, while seven other persons, including tricycle operators, sustained severe injuries.

According to preliminary investigations by officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the tipper truck was travelling at excessive speed when it suddenly experienced brake failure, causing the driver to lose control.

The truck rammed into several vehicles and tricycles, leaving a trail of wreckage and casualties.

The spokesperson of LASTMA, Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, said the agency’s operatives, who swiftly arrived at the scene, immediately commenced rescue operations to prevent further accidents and clear the debris.

They were joined by personnel from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Odongunyan Division, and officers from the Shagamu Police Division.

“Together, they rescued and swiftly conveyed seven critically injured victims to nearby medical facilities for urgent treatment, while the three deceased casualties were respectfully evacuated and deposited at the General Hospital, Ikorodu mortuary,” Adebayo said.

Speaking on the incident, the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the young students and extended heartfelt condolences to their families.

He also prayed for the quick recovery of those injured.

Bakare-Oki lamented that the crash was avoidable, describing it as yet another tragic reminder of the dangers of recklessness and poor vehicle maintenance on Lagos roads.

He identified overspeeding, faulty braking systems, and disregard for safety regulations as recurring causes of fatal road accidents across the state.

He urged commercial and heavy-duty vehicle operators to observe statutory speed limits, conduct regular mechanical checks, and maintain discipline while driving to protect lives and property.

Reaffirming LASTMA’s commitment to road safety, Bakare-Oki assured the public that the agency would continue to enforce traffic laws, promote responsible driving, and ensure prompt emergency response across Lagos State.

THE WHISTLER reports that Saturday’s incident comes three days after a tricycle operator on Wednesday died, while two others were seriously injured in a multiple-vehicle crash that occurred at Ekoro Junction inward Ile-Iwe of the state.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the crash was caused by a mechanical brake failure in the fully loaded trailer.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which crushed the tricycle beyond recognition before colliding with the Honda Pilot.

The trailer then crossed the median and rammed into a Toyota Camry and a nearby property in the opposite lane.