Three Pro-Wike Commissioners Resign As Feud With Fubara Rages

Three commissioners in the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State have resigned following the ongoing feud involving the immediate past governor of the state, Nyesom Wike.

The three who resigned were pro-Wike and were among the nine commissioners who resigned in the early days of the crisis before being reappointed when President Bola Tinubu intervened.

But as the crisis festers, three of the commissioners – Prof. Chinedu Mmom (Education), Dr. Gift Worlu (Housing), and Austen Ben-Chioma (Environment), all Wike loyalists have resigned in separate letters blaming the ongoing crisis.

The three commissioners separately tendered their resignation letters, which were addressed to the governor through the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo.

Mmom in his letter wrote, “I write to formally tender my resignation as a member of the Rivers State Executive Council as the Commissioner for Education with effect from today, May 15, 2024.

“It is a truism that a calm, safe, and friendly environment would stimulate efficient service delivery and enhanced productivity.

“It is, however, unfortunate to note that my current workspace has become toxic and no longer guarantees a favourable environment to enable me to realise my set targets for the education sector in the state.

“There is loss of trust, animosity and sharp division among colleagues in the same cabinet which is unhealthy and very unfortunate. I want to thank Your Excellency for the opportunity to serve in your cabinet and wish your administration well.”

A letter from Ben-Chioma dated the same May 15, read, “I hereby tender my resignation as the Commissioner for Environment, Rivers State, on this day, May 15, 2024.

“I want to sincerely appreciate Your Excellency for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the State Executive Council. My decision to resign is due to the political crisis befalling our dear Rivers State and other personal reasons.

“It was a privilege to have been of service to you in your administration and wish you all the best in your tenure.”

Also, Worlu in his letter dated May 15, said, “I write to resign my appointment as the Commissioner for Housing formally. One of the most difficult decisions in my life yet, it is precipitated by the toxic atmosphere that has characterised our working relationship, especially the smouldering arbitrariness of decisions and actions, including the attempt to fuse the executive and legislative arms of government in Rivers State.

“I thank you for the opportunity to serve in your government and wish you the best as you continue to steer the ship of state. Kindly accept the assurances of my esteemed regards.”

Two others had resigned two weeks ago. The former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Zacchaeus Adangor, and former Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu, were the first to resign in the latest round of resignation.

The latest resignation comes less than 24 hours after the governor slammed his predecessor and hinted that he would place the last administration under investigation.