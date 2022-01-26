Thugs Arrested In Ekiti Are Oyo PDP Loyalists, Party Factional Leader Olopoeyan Claims

A leader of the Peoples Democratic Party’s faction in Oyo State, Alhaji Bisi Olopoeyan, has said the 105 suspected hoodlums arrested by soldiers at the Itawure Junction in Efon Alaaye Local Government of Ekiti State are loyalists of the PDP in Oyo State.

Olopoeyan, who said this in an interview with our correspondent on Wednesday following the arrest of the suspects urged the army to carry out a thorough investigation into the matter to know those who sent the hoodlums to Ekiti State and their mission there.

The PDP leader said the suspects could be easily identified, saying the army should do everything to know their sponsors and their mission in Ekiti State especially on the day the party is holding its governorship primary election.

Olopoeyan said, ” Those arrested by the soldiers in Ekiti are from Ibadan. They are the thugs they used to attack us. We know their faces. Those who arrested them should just investigate the case well, they will find out those who sent them.

” They are PDP loyalists in Ibadan here. They attacked us during our primaries and all journalists reported it. Now they have taken it to Ekiti and they got arrested.

” Some of them are saying they are from APC but what is the business of APC in PDP primary election? That is a lie. Assuming the thugs are from APC, why didn’t APC recruit thugs from Osun State or Ondo which are APC controlled states and even closer to Ekiti?

” They are PDP thugs from Ibadan and they should be well investigated. We have called Abuja, we have called everywhere. They should be probed very well. This has vindicated us.”

But the Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Oyo State, Akeem Olatunji, debunked the claims that the arrested suspects were PDP loyalists in Ibadan.

Olatunji said, ” Elections are coming and we know how desperate some politicians can be. They impersonate and that is not knew.

One hundred and five suspected hoodlums being transported in five 18-passenger buses were intercepted and arrested at about 3am on Wednesday, by soldiers.

They were suspected to be heading to Ado Ekiti where the PDP is holding its governorship primary to pick its candidate to contest in the election holding later this year.

The Public Relations Officer of the

323 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Akure, Ondo State, Captain Akin Omojokun, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects said they would be probed.