Thugs Attack Labour Party Headquarters, Chase Away Workers

Suspected political thugs have invaded the national headquarters of the Labour Party in Abuja.

The National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday.

According to Abure, the national secretariat located in Utako district was broken into by a detachment of the Nigerian Police and thugs “believed to be working for the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

He said the invaders who were armed pulled down the fences, burglaries, doors and window to gain access to the Secretariat and in the process sacked workers and party members who were at the party office.

“Information has reached me that the agenda of the Invaders was to inaugurate an illegitimate executive which has been chosen for them by their sponsors,” Abure said in the statement.

“This incident is coming days after a similar invasion in our Imo state Secretariat which up till now is still being occupied by the agents of the Imo state government.

“We therefore call on President Muhammadu Buhari to call his party, the APC to order and also stop them from using unorthodox means to suffocate political structures in Nigeria,

“We advice the Police, APC and their sponsors to play by the rules. We will no longer tolerate the often intimidation and deployment of brute forces against the party and their personnel.

“We demand they put a stop to abuse of power and respect the rights and privileges of other political parties, particularly, the Labour Party to contest for power,” he added.

This is against the backdrop of an internal crisis rocking the party after a factional group suspended the National Chairman.

Subsequently, Abure approached the Edo State High Court sitting in Benin and secured an order restraining the party from suspending any of its national officers till the determination of motion on notice.