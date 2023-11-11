Thugs Release Abducted INEC Supervisor In Bayelsa
The Supervisory Presiding Officer (SPO) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who was kidnapped by suspected political thugs in Bayelsa has been released.
THE WHISTLER reported that the supervisor was abducted on Friday while en-route the Registration Area Centre – 06 at Ossioma in Sagbama Local Government Area.
The release was announced in Yenagoa by the head of voter education and publicity of the state INEC, Mr Wilfred Ifogah. Ifogah said the victim ‘is hale and hearty’.
The state police command is yet to make an official statement on the matter.