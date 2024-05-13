Tighten Your Grip On Nation’s Enemies, Sanwo-Olu Tells Armed Forces

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called on members of the armed forces to keep their focus on the restoration of peace and stability across troubled areas of the country.

The governor noted that the vision of President Bola Tinubu to advance economic development and prosperity of the country can only be achieved in an atmosphere of stability and peace, urging the military to tighten its grip over those attempting to undermine the nation’s security.

Sanwo-Olu stated this on Monday when he received the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, on a courtesy call at the Lagos House in Marina.

He said in the last 12 months, the nation had witnessed a sharp decline in criminal attacks in areas burdened by instability, including the Southeast and North Central, and hailed the servicemen for upholding their duty to protect Nigerians living in the crisis-ridden regions.

“The vision of the President to advance economic development and prosperity can only be achieved in an atmosphere of stability and peace. We have observed how you have provided level-headed leadership to the Defence personnel, while working collaboratively with your fellow service chiefs. This is specially commendable, as the nation is now seeing the results of the collaboration among our defence forces.

“In the last 12 months, we have seen a consistent decline in what we used to see as regular criminal attacks in some parts of the country. In the Southeast, we have seen the military successes, as violence has gone down significantly. We have witnessed similar successes in the North Central but we still have pockets of violence in the Northeast, which I believe is within control. The military needs to tighten up and keep focus on restoring order to quickly accelerate progress in line with the President’s vision,” a statement by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile quoted him as saying.

Sanwo-Olu who passed a vote of confidence on the service chiefs, re-emphasised the need for the Defence Headquarters to support its officers towards maintaining good mental health.

He urged the CDS to bequeath a legacy centred around building strong welfare for officers.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Governance is a tool for development that is centred on people’s interest. This vision should sit firmly with your agenda for the military. I’ll implore you to pursue your vision for the Defence and build a legacy that would create armed forces which would be people-centric.

“While pursing the welfare of your officers, you must also build confidence among the citizens by addressing the basic issues that our people want. These include security of lives and property, which is the paramount reason why the Government is in place.”

In his remarks, Gen. Musa said the visit was to appreciate the governor for the financial and hardware support he had provided to enable military formations carry out their statutory duties in Lagos.

The CDS pledged the military’s loyalty to the constitution and to the President, while also promising to protect human rights of Nigerians.