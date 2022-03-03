Timaya Arrested After Hit And Run Incident

Nigerian music star Inetimi Timaya Odon, better known by his stage name Timaya, has been arrested by men of the Nigerian Police hours after he was accused of hit and run in Lekki, Lagos Nigeria.

An Instagram user by the name Osinubi Omowumi, had accused the singer of almost killing a young lady.

Omowumi who claimed to be the sister of the victim said the music star while driving his car, hit her sister after she challenged him for damaging her car.

Following his action yesterday, he was whisked away by armed men of the Nigeria Police force who stormed his residence on Thursday morning.

The singer was seen in the video trying to explain to the officers what transpired during the alleged hit and run incident.

But he was taken away a few minutes after by the armed police officers.

Omowumi accused Timaya of inflicting severe injuries on her sister, and for also blocking her on Instagram when she tried to reach out to him.

Her post partly read, “She is in the hospital now in serious pain and the funniest part is me messaging him to do the needful but this wicked fellow blocked me after reading my messages.”