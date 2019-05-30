Timi Dakolo Drags COZA Pastor Again…Calls Him ‘Evil’

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Timi Dakolo has once again taken to Instagram to call out a popular pastor who he claimed sexually abuses some of his church members.

Although he did not categorically mention the name of the pastor, Dakolo referred to Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo’s COZA church in his post. The singer stated that when the abused members begin to stay off the church, various allegations are beginning to be leveled against them.

He wrote: “COMMONWEALTH KO ZION NI. CHURCH IS SUPPOSE TO FIX BROKEN PEOPLE AND NOT CRUSH PEOPLE WHO SHOW UP IN CHURCH NEEDING GOD.” He wrote.

This is not the first time Dakolo would be calling out Pastor Fatoyinbo. The singer had in 2018 accused the pastor of sexually abusing female members of his church.

Following the 2018 rant, Dakolo shared the photo of a book titled “naked; A journey to self” written by Ese Walter Ark on his page.

Ese Walter Ark was once involved in a sex scandal with COZA Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo after she accused him of sexually harassing her.

