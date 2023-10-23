TINUBU: APC Will Defeat Obi, Atiku At Supreme Court, Ganduje Says Ahead Of Final Verdict

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has expressed confidence that his party will emerge victorious at the Supreme Court in the suit challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Ganduje spoke to newsmen after the seven-man panel presided over by Justice Inyang Okoro reserved judgment on the appeals entered by Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Ganduje acknowledged the legal prowess of all the counsels in the matter but added that the APC and Tinubu’s legal team would be victorious at the end.

“I think the proceedings (between Atiku, Obi against INEC, Tinubu, APC)are very very challenging because all the contenders who wanted to claim certain issues, did it very well.

“And at the same time, those who are defending did very well and judgement will be fixed later on but I think we are the winners. APC will be the winners,” Ganduje said.

Ganduje also reacted to the Supreme Court judgement which dismissed the appeal filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) seeking the nullification of Tinubu’s election on the grounds of alleged double nomination of Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The APC national leader expressed happiness that the apex court has finally resolved the issues of Shettima’s candidacy.

“Well, it is democracy in action. The judiciary has done what they supposed to do because the big question is what is the benefit to that party(APM) if they are granted what they want?

Factually, there is nothing.

“They were able to be convinced to withdraw the case and it was dismissed.

“So the case against the Vice President has been withdrawn and we are happy about that,” he said.

Among other issues, Obi and Atiku are asking the apex court to quash Tinubu’s election for alleged non-compliance to the Electoral Act and corrupt practices.

These grounds were dismissed by the Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja leading to this final appeal to the apex court which will lay to rest all litigations on the 2023 Presidential election.