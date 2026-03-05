Tinubu Appoints 4 Permanent Secretaries Into Federal Civil Service

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of four new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service to fill existing vacancies.

The Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs Eno Olotu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.

According to Olotu, the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries are; Mrs Warrens Augusta (Bayelsa), Mrs Jones-Nebo Bella (Enugu), Mr Aminu Yargaya (Kano) and Mr Shoretire Kamil (Ogun).

She explained that the appointments followed a rigorous and transparent selection process in line with the administration’s commitment to meritocracy and excellence in the civil service.

“The new permanent secretaries will bring their wealth of experience and expertise to their roles, which will further strengthen public service delivery and support the government’s development agenda,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, has congratulated the appointees and commended President Tinubu for his commitment to entrenching the principles of transparency, meritocracy and professionalism in the civil service.

She said the appointments reflected the administration’s dedication to building a competent and results-oriented public service capable of meeting the needs of Nigerians.