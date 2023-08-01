Tinubu Appoints Former AIT Reporter Media Adviser

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has appointed a former reporter with African Independent Television, AIT, Ajuri Ngelale, as his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

This was disclosed on Monday by Willie Bassey, Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Ngelale also worked with Channels Television before he joined the last administration of Muhammadu Buhari.

The statement said Tinubu, “has approved the appointment of Chief Ajuri Ngelale as Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

“The appointment takes effect from 31st July, 2023 and would terminate at the end of this administration unless otherwise decided by the President.

“The President urges him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the new assignment.”