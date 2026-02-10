Tinubu Appoints MDs For Nuclear Research Facility, NEMSA

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Hon. Magaji Da’u Aliyu as Managing Director of the Sheda Science and Technology Complex (SHESTCO).

SHESTCO conducts research and development in technology and operates a nuclear research facility.

Tinubu also named Engr. Adesayo Olusegun Michael as the Managing Director/CEO of Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA).

The appointments were announced Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Other newly-appointed NEMSA board members are Engr. Aliyu Abdulazeez as Executive Director, Technical, and Ikechi Clara Nwosu as Chairman representing the South East.

Advertisement

Others are Zubair Abdur’rauf Idris, Igba Elizabeth (North Central), Sani Alhaji Shehu (North East), Adeyemi Adetunji (South West), Engr. Emmanuel Eneji Nkpe (South South), and Engr. Charles Ogbonna Asogwa (South East).

The president also nominated two commissioners to the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC). They are Amina Gamawa representing Bauchi and Abdullahi Muktar representing Kaduna.

Both nominees have been forwarded to the Senate for confirmation.