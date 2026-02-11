Tinubu Appoints New NAHCON Chairman

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Amb. Ismail Abba Yusuf as the new Chairman/CEO of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON).

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanugu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Onanuga said the appointment is subject to the Senate’s approval in accordance with the provisions of section 3(2) of the NAHCON Act, 2026.

“President Tinubu sent a letter today to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, requesting the expeditious confirmation of Ambassador Yusuf to replace Professor Abdullahi Usman, who resigned this week, after about 14 months in the post,” he said.

Usman tendered his resignation on Tuesday in Abuja amid controversy surrounding his administrative style and financial management.

He said he stepped down based on personal conviction following extensive consultations with his family and other stakeholders, noting that the decision was in good conscience and with deep respect for public service.

Yusuf is a seasoned Nigerian career diplomat who served as the Nigerian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Türkiye from 2021 to 2024.