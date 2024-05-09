Tinubu Appoints Petroleum Minister As NCDMB Co-Chair

289 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), as the Co-Chairman of the NCDMB Governing Council.

The NCDMB, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), is charged with increasing local content for more job creation, boosting the domestic private sector, facilitating technology transfer and building a competitive local workforce.

The new appointment is in line with Tinubu’s commitment to establish a more efficient, targeted, and consistent approval process for unique oil and gas projects in the country.

A statement by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said that this was also to further ensure effective oversight of the gas aspect of the nation’s assets.

Ngelale said that the President remains committed to unlocking Nigeria’s immense gas potential to stimulate industrial development, job creation, and sustainable economic growth.