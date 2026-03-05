Tinubu Approves N334bn For Kano-Kongolom Road Project

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu has approved N334bn for the Kano-Kongolom Road project, presented by Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State who called it a “historic breakthrough”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 132km approved road will be a three-lane concrete carriageway with solar-powered street lights and CCTV systems.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa in Kano on Thursday.

Yusuf said the project would boost trade, agriculture, and industry, while creating jobs and improving safety.

The Kano-Kongolom corridor links Kano with Jigawa and Katsina States, making it a strategic economic route in the North-West and vital gateway for trade, agriculture, and industrial growth.

According to Gov. Yusuf, the project demonstrates President Tinubu’s commitment to Kano State and the North-West region’s development.

“This project will open new economic frontiers for farmers, traders, and transporters, reducing travel time and improving safety,” he said.

He commended the Minister of Works, David Umahi for prioritising the project.

Yusuf assured the state government’s determination to cooperate with the contractors for smooth execution and timely completion, while expressing optimism that it would create jobs and strengthen Kano’s commercial position.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s focus on projects that would improve Kano citizens’ living standards.

“This is the result of our Kano First Agenda through the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.