Tinubu As ECOWAS Chairman Good For Nigeria–Senate

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday vowed to end incessant harassment of Nigerians outside the country.

Advertisement

This was as the Senate tasked the president to use his good office to bring needed changes in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

This was the submission of Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, while ruling on motion by the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau at plenary.

Barau had moved a motion of congratulations to the president over his emergence as the Chairman of the ECOWAS at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS held in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau.

Barau said Tinubu’s emergence “reaffirms Nigeria’s leadership role on the African continent generally and the sub-region in particular.

“As the Chairman of ECOWAS, President Bola Tinubu is in a strategic and vantage position to uphold ECOWAS protocol which is promotion of peace and conflict resolution within the West African Sub-region.

Advertisement

“To promote democracy and good governance, strengthen collective response to security threats within the sub-region, and generally, foster economic cooperation amongst ECOWAS member states.

“The emergence of Tinubu as the Chairman of ECOWAS is a testimony of his avowed commitment to good governance promised Nigeria which the policies and decisions taken so far are yielding results and beginning to reposition our economy.”

A number of senators who contributed to the debate also hailed the president’s emergence which they said bodes well for the country.

Sen. Adamu Aliero (PDP-Kebbi) described the President as the symbol of the nation.

“An honour done to the President is an honour done to all Nigerians. For that reason, we congratulate the President and also Nigerians for getting this honour from the leadership of ECOWAS.

Advertisement

“I am not surprised because the President has proved to be a leader that is very competent in whatever responsibility he is given.

“As a governor, he performed wonderfully well and as a President he has started very well and I am sure he will perform credibly to the admiration of Nigerians.

“He started by removing the petroleum subsidy which has been lingering for over 18 years.

“We are hoping that the palliatives that he promised will soon come so that they can cushion the effects of the petroleum subsidy removal,” he said.

The immediate President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan (APC-Yobe) also said, “Issues that are germane to us and indeed across the ECOWAS which include security and infrastructure development must be at the front burner.

“And these are some of the issues that the President has championed before and has promised to champion.”

Advertisement

Lawan stressed that, “This is a senate that we will have to make as efficient and effective as possible to support the executive arm of government.”

Also contributing, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu (APC-Abia) said, “It is coming at a time when our people in the sub-region are harassed.

“The President should use his office to address these issues,” he said.

Before his ruling, Akpabio harped on the recurrent subplot during the debate which concerns harassment being suffered by Nigerians in foreign countries.

Also haiking Tinubu’s emergence, Akpabio said,“It further renews the hope of all Nigerians that yes, indeed the administration of Tinubu will bring good tidings to all,” but adding that, “As soon as we have our committee on foreign affairs, we will address the issue of harassment of Nigerians outside the country.