Tinubu Asked To Intervene In Sanwo-Olu’s ‘Rift’ With Lagos Assembly Over Cabinet Nominations

A socio-cultural group, Yoruba Council Worldwide, has called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the seeming disagreement between Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos State House of Assembly over cabinet nominees.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the House last Wednesday confirmed only 22 out of the 39 cabinet nominees sent by Sanwo-Olu for screening and confirmation, rejecting 17.

Although the House is yet to make public its reasons for rejecting the 17 nominees, there are speculations that their rejection may not be unconnected with ‘religious politics’.

In an open letter dated August 28, which was obtained by THE WHISTLER on Monday, President of the council, Aare Oba Hassan Oladotun, urged Tinubu to intervene in the matter, which he referred to as “politics of religious attrition”, as the leader of Yoruba land.

Hassan regretted that never in the history of Lagos was development predicated on religious divisions between the Christians and Muslims, adding that if care was not taken, the traditionalists may also begin to demand for their rights.

“The recent scenario concerning Lagos State Commissioner list brouhaha between the Executive and Legislative arm really deserves your fatherly review and leadership urgent intervention.

“As President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, however, your continued leadership guidance, strategic engagement and tactical roles in Yoruba Land and particularly Lagos State political landscape and development remains very crucial and sacrosanct more than the past, most importantly to keep the foundation base politically intact.

“Sir, having noticed the religious bickering and unmitigated attrition, and the attendant discords overtaken the fundamental democratic tenets, civil decorum and ethical principles in Lagos State between Mr. Governor and the legislative arm.

“Hence, being the apex Yoruba umbrella body and mouthpiece of the entire Yoruba people globally, we deem it fit to call your urgent attention and intervention for the purpose of showing an instructive guidelines and leadership direction as the Leader of Yoruba land,” he said.

“We understand the current enormous tasks before you, while we are fully aware of the current situation and discordant tunes of political acrimony, agreements and disagreements which are expected in political power calculus.

“However, we strongly believe that any issue that can be managed internally and mutually as one solid and formidable political family, is not meant to be treated in the open as this will inevitably be viewed as lack of internal cohesion and mutual positively impactful engagement, consequently means the Yorubas washing one’s dirty linen in the open.

“Sir, your impeccable practical leadership qualities and strength of political direction must be seriously brought to bear, particularly on all these defective developments and never in the history of Lagos is our development predicated on religious divisions between the Christians and Muslims, whereas if left unchecked the traditionalists may eventually thrown in the gauntlet in demanding their inalienable and fundamental rights too, that may consequently leading to a house of commotion,” Hassan stated.

The council’s president noted that Tinubu’s intervention would not only help to save Lagos, but the entire Southwest.

“By this singular test of your yet another leadership ability, capacity and capability, hence your intervention roles is more germane and so much required in order to salvage the imminent wrecking ship, not only in Lagos State, but entire South West generally.

“We need to urgently stabilize the home front and ensure all interest are pleased across board, while the need for critical peaceful engagements of all strata ranging from political, socio-cultural organizations, religious and traditional stakeholders is necessary as well,” he added.

Some of the cabinet nominees who were rejected include former Commissioner of Health, Prof Akin Abayomi; his counterparts Mr. Gbenga Omotoso (former Commissioner of Information and Strategy); Engr Olalere Odusote (former Commissioner of Energy and Mineral Resources), Mr. Sam Egube (former Commissioner of Economic Planning and Budget), Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo (former Commissioner of Education), among others.

These former Commissioners who were rejected by the House were said to be the best performers in the first tenure of Sanwo-Olu.

The House had through a 12-man ad-hoc committee chaired by the Chief Whip, Fatai Mojeed, screened the 39 cabinet nominees from August 13 to 16.

THE WHISTLER reported that Sanwo-Olu had on July 28, transmitted 39 cabinet nominees to the House for screening and confirmation.

But since the list was submitted to the House, there have been criticisms coming from different quarters, particularly from religious groups.