Tinubu Asked To Reconcile With Peter Obi, Atiku Following Tribunal Victory

A former member of the House of Representatives, Robinson Uwak, has advised President Bola Tinubu to seek reconciliation with his political contenders following the affirmation of his election by the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC).

The PEPC had on September 6 dismissed all petitions against Tinubu’s election victory, filed by Peter Obi of the Labour party, People’s Democratic party’s Atiku Abubakar and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

The PEPC’s five-man panel in a unanimous decision led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, held that the petitioners failed to prove that the Independent National Electoral Commission helped to rig Tinubu into power.

The petitioners, particularly Atiku and Obi, have instructed their lawyers to appeal to the Supreme Court for final determination of their petitions.

Reacting in a statement on Sunday, Uwak charged Tinubu and his team members to seek reconciliation and the delivery of good governance for the betterment of the nation.

Uwak said going forward, the government should ” explore more opportunities for reconciliation and a broad development coalition in the interest of the country”.

He was of the opinion that the judgment of the Tribunal “has cleared doubts about the conduct of the 2023 presidential election.”

Furthermore, he advised the government to “embark on projects that would accelerate the development of the country and enhance the living standards of the people.”

The former lawmaker added that embarking on capital projects was the way to go in advancing the nation in a short time.