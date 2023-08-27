Tinubu Asks ‘Landlord Of Abuja’ Wike To Ensure Speedy Completion Of Metro Line

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

– Don’t Give Me Free Land…Deliver The Metro Line, Says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to accelerate the completion of the Abuja metro line, highlighting the significance of an efficient transportation network for the nation’s capital.

Speaking at a session of the Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) held on Sunday in Abuja, Tinubu described Wike as the “landlord of Abuja” and urged him to ensure the swift completion of the metro line project.

Addressing the gathering, President Tinubu humorously stated, “I could see our chief host, the landlord of Abuja. Stick at it, I want to ride on your metro line,” adding “If I ask for free land, don’t give me, but deliver the metro line for the good and greatest number of Nigerians.”

President Tinubu charges FCT Minister, Wike to deliver Metro Line in Abuja. @MDanwahab pic.twitter.com/QSrSaOU4QL — NTA News (@NTANewsNow) August 27, 2023

The Abuja metro line, also known as the Abuja Rail Mass Transit, stands as a critical project aimed at transforming public transportation in the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria. The project’s first phase, which was launched on July 12, 2018, established the rail system connecting Abuja’s city center to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and the Abuja-Kaduna Railway station in Idu.

Today’s session of the NBA annual conference, which has the theme “Getting It Right, Charting the Course for Nigeria’s Nation Building,” was held at the Velodrome, Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The conference brings together legal professionals, policymakers, and thought leaders to deliberate on critical issues related to Nigeria’s development and governance.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that Wike affirmed his commitment to improving transportation infrastructure by setting strict deadlines for contractors working on the rehabilitation of the Abuja Light Rail.