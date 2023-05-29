Tinubu, Buhari Swiftly Update Bios On Social Media After Presidential Swearing-In

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following his inauguration as Nigeria’s 16th President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu wasted no time in updating his social media profiles to reflect his new title, proudly proclaiming himself as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Minutes after Tinubu took oath of office, the biographical information on his Twitter, Facebook and Instagram underwent revamping.

THE WHISTLER recalls that Tinubu was swift to tweet about his investiture with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) national honour by former President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday.

Meanwhile, checks on Buhari’s social media accounts showed that the outgone president’s profiles have been updated to read “Muhammadu Buhari, President of Nigeria (2015-2023).

Tinubu won Nigeria’s February 25 presidential election with 37% of the vote and his victory is being challenged in court by his two closest rivals — Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

His swearing-in ceremony is ongoing at the Eagle Square in Abuja and has dignitaries, government officials, foreign diplomats, and thousands of citizens in attendance.

The new president and his vice, Kashim Shettima, took the oath of office administered by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

President Tinubu, in his inaugural speech, is expected to outline his vision for Nigeria’s progress, focusing on key issues such as economic development, security, healthcare, education, and infrastructure.