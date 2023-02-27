Tinubu Calls For Calm Hours After Losing To Obi

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has called for calm hours after losing the Saturday’s presidential election in Lagos State to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Obi polled 582,454 votes to defeat Tinubu, who scored a total of 572,606 votes to come second. While the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso polled 75,750 votes and 8,442 votes, respectively to come third and fourth.

Tinubu said the outcome of the election in the state should not be a source of provocation, saying that the beauty of democracy is that people have a right to vote for the candidate of their choice.

The former Lagos State governor further said that as a democrat he is bound to accept the outcome of any election whether favourable or not.

Tinubu stated this in a statement released Monday by Director of Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC),Bayo Onanuga

He expressed serious concern over reports of violence in parts of the state especially reported attacks on some traders of Igbo origin.

The former Lagos State Governor condemned any form of violence against people of any ethnic group in Lagos.

“The fact that the APC narrowly lost Lagos State to another party should not be the reason for violence. As a democrat, you win some, you lose some. We must allow the process to continue unhindered across the country while we maintain peace and decorum,” the statement said.