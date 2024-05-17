Tinubu Calls For Unity As Burundi Battles Devastating Floods

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigeria has called on African nations to unite in the face of climate challenges, as Burundi struggles to cope with devastating floods.

President Bola Tinubu, during a meeting with newly appointed ambassadors on Friday, including Burundi’s Ambassador Edouard Nduwimana, emphasized the need for African nations to work together to confront common challenges like climate change and environmental issues.

Torrential rains since the beginning of the year have caused widespread flooding across Burundi, displacing nearly 42,000 people and affecting over 237,000.

The rising waters of Lake Tanganyika and overflowing rivers have claimed at least 29 lives, injured 175 others, and submerged homes, schools, and vital roads.

Burundi, one of the world’s poorest countries, has appealed for international assistance to address the crisis. The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) is assisting with relocation efforts.

Tinubu extended condolences to Burundi over the recent floods, stressing the importance of a unified African response.

“We must work in unison to address environmental challenges, such as floods, drought, and the attendant humanitarian consequences for the African people.

“As Africans, it is important for us to work together to promote our interests and develop our continent,” the president said.

Burundi’s Ambassador Nduwimana informed President Tinubu of the devastating impact of the floods and requested Nigeria’s support to complement national relief efforts.

He also called for Nigerian investments in Burundi’s solid minerals sector and reiterated his President’s interest in opportunities within Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.