Tinubu Campaign Confirms Shettima As Running Mate

The Campaign team of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, has confirmed on Sunday that the former Lagos State Governor has picked a running mate.

A text message sent as reply to THE WHISTLER’s enquiries from the Director General of Media, Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Bayo Onanuga, said Tinubu will present the person to President Muhammadu Buhari today in Daura, Katsina State.

Buhari is on Sallah break in his hometown of Daura, Borno State.

When asked if former governor, Kashim Shettima, was Tinubu’s choice as his presidential running mate he said yes.

He said, “Yes. He will inform Buhari about his choice. The running mate may not be there.”

The former Lagos State Governor just returned from France and has settled down to decide his running mate before the window closes on Friday.

Tinubu had chosen Ibrahim Kabiru Masari, from Katsina State, as a placeholder for the vice-presidential slot.