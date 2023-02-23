Tinubu Campaign Directs Support Groups To Avoid Placement Of Adverts Beyond Today

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has directed all support groups of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to ensure that no newspaper adverts or placement of any campaign TV or Radio commercials or any other such materials in the print, electronic or social media are done beyond the deadline of 12 midnight today.

A public announcement on Thursday signed by the Special Adviser (Media, Communications and Public Affairs) APC PCC, Dele Alake, urged all print, electronic and online publications to take note of the announcement and be properly guided in accordance with the law.

Alake stated that any such materials that contravene the laid down regulations and the law are unauthorized, and “They do not emanate from us and we will take no responsibility for them.”

“On behalf of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), I hereby announce to the general public that all campaign activities of the party and that of our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, towards Saturday’s presidential election will come to a conclusive and decisive end by midnight today, Thursday, February 23, 2023 in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

“As a law abiding party, we hereby direct all our campaign organs and groups to ensure that no newspaper adverts or placement of any campaign TV or Radio commercials or any other such materials in the print, electronic or social media are done beyond the deadline of 12 midnight today as stipulated by the law,” Alake stated.

The Electoral Act 2022 places limitation on political broadcast and campaign by political parties. Section 94 (1) of the Act states: “For the purpose of this Act, the period of campaigning in public by every political party shall commence 150 days before polling day and end 24 hours prior to that day.

“(2) A registered political party which through any person acting on its behalf during the 24 hours before polling day— (a) advertises on the facilities of any broadcasting undertaking; or (b) procures for publication or acquiesces in the publication of an advertisement in a newspaper, for the purpose of promoting or opposing a particular candidate, commits an offence under this Act and is liable on conviction to a maximum fine of N500,000.”