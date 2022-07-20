Tinubu Can ‘Hire Mechanics And Artisans’- CAN Reacts To Presence Of ‘Bishops’ At Shettima’s Unveiling

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in 19 northern states and Abuja has reacted to the appearance of some clerics at the unveiling of Kashim Shettima as the running mate of the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Reacting to the development, the Vice President of the association, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, accused the APC of being desperate despite ignoring the advice of the CAN leadership regarding the unsuitability of fielding presidential candidates and running mates of same religion.

The Christian leaders who graced the occasion refused to reveal their identities to THE WHISTLER when approached for interview.

Hayab said the APC’s decision to go ahead with a muslim-muslim ticket is against fairness which the CAN is advocating.

He said, as quoted by the Punch, “The people we saw at the unveiling of Shettima paraded as Bishops are people who did not have enough time to learn how to wear Bishop garments. Take a closer look at their photo and you will see another Nollywood movie.

“CAN wonders why the desperation. First, a story was out claiming to have come from the Chairman of CAN Borno State only to be refuted. Secondly, there was another lie that BAT (Bola Ahmed Tinubu) and his running mate were on their way to meet CAN President one night. A meeting that was not true and was on a night that the CAN President was in Alabama USA attending Baptist World Alliance Conference of which he is the Vice President.

“Another desperation story was that they met Papa Adeboye which the RCCG later refuted. If Christians are not important why the desperation?

“BAT is free to hire mechanics and other artisans and sew clerical garments for them. An effort that will only add to their many ropes when the political exercise is over but will not change the need for fairness and justice that CAN is calling for.”