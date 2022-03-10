Tinubu Cautions Against Injustice In APC

As the leadership wrangling continues to unravel in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, a 2023 presidential hopeful, Mr Bola Tinubu has warned against tyranny and undemocratic tendencies that are capable of creating an unjust party.

According to Tinubu, the pitfalls of undemocratic party without internal democracy is unmet promises to reform and grow the country the party was set up to grow.

Speaking in a statement issued in the wake of the removal of the party’s caretaker Committee Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, Tinubu advised that the party must be “fair” in its dealings.

The former Lagos State governor said while party members are free to pursue their political goals, they must always keep the “greater collective purpose in mind”.

“Recently, President Buhari made a characteristically concise and important statement regarding the strength and purpose of our political party, APC,” he said.

“He underscored the need for the party to perfect its internal processes so that it keeps faith in the progressive purpose for which it was founded: to bring forth a better society through just and compassionate good governance.”

According to the APC National Leader, “Our party came into being to answer the call of reform so that progressive governance for the good of all Nigerians could be established in the land.

“President Buhari won the 2015 election and was re-elected. But the essential task of fundamental reform and improvement of society has not been completed.

“We still have vital work to do. But the work can only be done by a party which is democratic and fair in governing itself as well as in governing the nation.

“This means that while people pursue their political goals they must also and always keep the greater collective purpose in mind. Let us be guided by the progressive and enlightened reason for the party.”

Tinubu said many progressive leaders invested time, energy, ideas and resources in forming the APC with a view to providing a better Nigeria.

“The president is a founder of this party. I too have lent my humble bit. As founding fathers of this party, we must continue to guard its purpose,” he said.

“Let not the APC descend into the ways and rank of the other parties. Instead, may we strive to be an exemplar for a caring and democratic society.”

Tinubu has continued to consult on his presidential bid, and now has a stronger chance of clinching the party’s ticket following the disqualification of Ministers of Transportation and Niger Delta, messrs Rotimi Amaechi and Godswill Akpabio, based on the clause 84(12) of the electoral act, 2023 as amended.

The clause forbids appointees of governments from being delegates to vote or be voted for, a situation that has sent fears across the ruling party that most of its members have been shut out from vying for elective offices in 2023.