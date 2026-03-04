Tinubu Celebrates Obasanjo’s Towering Influence At 89

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu has paid a glowing tribute to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 89th birthday.

Tinubu rejoiced with the elder statesman, describing his influence in Nigeria, Africa and globally as significant.

The President’s message is contained in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Tinubu noted Obasanjo’s courage and sacrifices in service to the nation.

He recalled that Obasanjo served as military Head of State from 1976 to 1979 and handed over power to a civilian administration in 1979.

The president also highlighted his tenure as Nigeria’s first civilian leader in the Fourth Republic from 1999 to 2007.

Tinubu affirmed the former leader’s historic roles, including fighting to preserve Nigeria’s unity and advocating democracy.

He also acknowledged Obasanjo’s time in prison for opposing military rule and his efforts in advancing Africa’s political and economic interests.

“As Chief Obasanjo turns 89, we recognise the zeal and wisdom he continues to bring to Nigeria’s development,” the President said.

Tinubu commended the former president’s intellectual contributions through books and public interventions.

He prayed for more years of good health, strength and wisdom for Obasanjo as he continued to serve the nation and humanity.