TINUBU: Chicago State University, President Lock Twitter Account Amid Result Saga

The Chicago State University has restricted public access to its X account (formerly Twitter) amid mounting pressure from some Nigerians regarding President Bola Tinubu’s academic records.

Checks by THE WHISTLER showed that the university locked the account after being bombarded with requests to release Tinubu’s academic records.

Tinubu had claimed to have graduated from Chicago State University in 1979 in his records presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But Atiku Abubakar, who is challenging Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election, had approached a U.S court seeking an order compelling the university to release Tinubu’s records showing his real name, state of origin, date of birth, sex and other information.

Atiku came second in the presidential election held on February 25, 2023.

Tinubu, in his counterclaim submitted to the U.S court, reportedly blamed an unnamed clerk for alleged discrepancies on his certificates.

Amid these, some Nigerians stormed the university’s Twitter account asking the institution to come clean on the president’s academic records, thereby forcing the university to lock its page.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a visit to the Chicago State University’s twitter account displays a message that reads “These Tweets are protected” adding “Only approved followers can see @ChicagoState’s Tweets…” The account

THE WHISTLER also discovered that the twitter account of Z Scott, permanent president of Chicago State University, has also been disabled.

Amid the legal battle, Abubakar taunted Tinubu on Twitter, demanding an explanation on how he obtained a degree from the CSU without attending primary and secondary school.

This tweet sparked reactions on the micro-blogging website, with the hashtag “AskTinubu” trending on Sunday.