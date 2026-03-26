Tinubu Committed To Power Sector Overhaul, Says Shettima

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Vice President Kashim Shettima on Thursday inaugurated the new head office of the Nigerian Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO) in Asokoro District, Abuja.

Shettima, who reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to reforming the country’s power sector, said achieving the administration’s energy goals requires data-driven decision-making, technology in asset management, and stronger partnerships with local and international stakeholders.

“Above all, it requires that governance, transparency, and accountability remain the guiding principles of this institution. This is why the commissioning of this headquarters must symbolise a new phase of modernisation, efficiency, and forward-thinking leadership.

“This administration remains resolute in its commitment to reform and strengthen the power sector. Yours is a task that often goes unnoticed, yet it is foundational to everything we seek to achieve in this sector. You are, in many ways, the custodians of the sector’s credibility,” he said.

The VP said Nigeria is counting “on the aspiration of NELMCO to restore a measure of confidence within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry”.

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The VP added that this aligns with Tinubu’s “commitment to reposition the energy sector as a commercially viable and investment-ready space.”

He called on the private sector and international community to invest in Nigeria’s power sector. “We are committed to creating a transparent, predictable, and investor-friendly environment. Institutions like NELMCO demonstrate that we are not only serious about reform, but capable of sustaining it,” he said.

The Finance Minister and NELMCO Board Vice Chairman, Wale Edun, said a stable power sector would positively impact SMEs and Nigeria’s broader economic growth. He cited the recent establishment of the Grid Asset Management Company (GAMCO) as one of several initiatives driving sectoral transformation.

The Senate Committee on Power Chairman Enyinnaya Abaribe, represented by Senator Oyelola Yisa Ashiru, said the new building would eliminate rental costs. He said the National Assembly remains committed to providing NELMCO the legislative framework to deliver on its mandate.

On her part, the NELMCO Managing Director, Mojoyinoluwa Dekalu-Thomas, said the agency has moved beyond debt settlement and has “generated revenue in excess of N30 billion for the Federal Government.”