Tinubu Condemns Maiduguri Attack, Vows To Crush Terrorists

Nigeria
By Aisha BELLO
President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the recent attacks in Maiduguri, describing the incident as a tragic and desperate act by terrorist elements.

In a statement, the President mourned those who lost their lives, extended his sympathies to the injured, and stood in solidarity with the people of Borno State during what he called a difficult period.

He emphasised that the attacks were the “final desperate and frantic attempts” by criminal groups seeking to instil fear, noting that such elements remain under sustained pressure from Nigeria’s armed forces and security agencies across various theatres of operation.

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President Tinubu assured Nigerians that the government would continue to intensify efforts to eliminate all forms of criminality nationwide.

He also commended the bravery and resilience of military personnel who successfully repelled coordinated assaults on their positions during Monday’s attacks.

the President reaffirmed that Nigeria’s military, alongside civilian task forces, would remain resolute in curtailing and defeating insurgency in the region.

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