Tinubu Conferred With Iyelawei Of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Promises Seaport, Roads, Other Infrastructure

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, was on Friday Conferred with Iyelawei (important man with extraordinary power) of Gbaramatu Kingdom by the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oboro- Gbaraun II, Aketekpe Agadagba.

The former Lagos State governor had few days ago staged a rally in the state and returned alongside prominent Niger Delta sons, some of whom are serving in president Muhammadu Buhari ‘s government.

Among those who were in his entourage and were conferred with different traditional titles were the APC governorship candidate of Delta State, Ovie Omo-Agege, who was conferred with Igbekakiawe (someone who doesn’t forget his kingdom) while Festus Keyamo, Minister for State for Labour and Employment received the title of Igoniweyi (man who knows road).

Also in Tinubu’s entourage was Yobe State govenor, Mai Mala Buni, who received the title Tarimogbowe, (one who came with love), Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje who got the Ebikwuni (a good and prosperous visitor).

Also former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, received

Kworomoboweyi (man that came with full force) while the Minister of State for Petroleum Temipre Sylva, got meyatowaye title as a son of the soil.

Tinubu also met with the former leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo, who’s handling the surveillance of the pipeline for the government.

Addressing the Niger Delta traditional rulers and political stakeholders of the kingdom, Tinubu said, “You mentioned the issue of the deep sea port, the roads, the bridge, and the university industrial park at Ogidigben. These are the things that came to your mind, Kabiyesi, and all of you here.

“Kabiyesi, Your Royal Highness, as I stand before you, there are few of us left running. One says he is Atiku. How many times has he been running? He’s always on the run and he’s tired. Tell him to go and sit down. Enough is enough.

“The other one, he thinks na statistic we go chop. He lies with arithmetics that no Indian can ever solve. To mention his name is a disgrace to me sef. I won’t mention the name. Wrong arithmetic, wrong statistics, warehouse economy. That’s not what Nigeria needs.

“Kabiyesi, Your Royal Majesty, it was a joy to find one of my own blood being part of you from Badagry. So, what else do you need? you need honesty; you need the man who knows the road. That is me.”

He restated his earlier promise of deepening infrastructure stating that, “Our brothers here, we will embrace them for the development of the area, the community of Gbaramatu, and other associated communities – economic development, progress, jobs for our youth, a promised tomorrow that is certain.

“A renewed hope is here standing before you. And I promise, with the support of God on my team that you will live long, you will live with prosperity,” he said.